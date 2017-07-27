Rare 1961 Jaguar E-Type found in pieces to be completely restored





1961 Jaguar E-Type to be restored by Classic Motor Cars Enlarge Photo

Classic Motor Cars of Bridgnorth plans to undertake quite a challenge, signing on to fully restore a 1961 Jaguar E-Type that was found in pieces. But this isn't your ordinary E-Type.

CMC has identified the car as chassis number 875256, which happens to be one of the very first left-hand drive roadsters with the outside hood lock. To boot, each piece and component features matching numbers and Jaguar's famed 3.8-liter 6-cylinder engine is present. The engine made 265 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque in its prime.

The 1961 E-Type was delivered to the Belgium Motor Company dealership in Brussels in July 1961 and was sold shortly thereafter. 54 years later, the car was found in France with documentation revealing it had been imported from Luxembourg in 1975. The previous owner planned to restore the car himself, but work ended shortly thereafter. Now, CMC will take on the job, despite the fact it remains in pieces.

1961 Jaguar E-Type to be restored by Classic Motor Cars Enlarge Photo

"It will be a challenging project but all the factory parts are there and our skilled fabricators and technicians will do all they can to save as much of the original car as possible. It will roll out of our workshops just like it left Browns Lane in 1961,” David Barzilay, Chairman of CMC, said.

CMC may be the best restoration experts for the job. In 2016, the company completed a nut and bolt restoration of E-Type chassis number 15, which was found in an abysmal state. This E-Type is most definitely in good hands, but judging by the photos, it has a long road ahead of it.