5 ways to prepare your car for turbocharging

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Jason Fenske from Engineering Explained is once again joined by his friend Charles from Humble Mechanic in this latest informative video which looks at forced induction. Specifically, the topic at hand is about what it takes to add a turbocharger to a non-turbocharged vehicle.

Obviously, you'll first need a car. That should go without saying but some folks are pretty thick out there. After that, naturally, you'll want to find a turbocharger, especially if you can get it as part of a kit. Charles is using a kit from Garrett to upgrade his 1998 Volkswagen GTI. It has the familiar VR6 engine, and he's looking to see it make quite a bit more power.

After the turbo kit is sourced, you'll need to upgrade your fuel components. You are pushing more air into the cylinder during the combustion process, so you'll want to raise the amount of fuel to match. In that vein you'll also need an engine management system that can handle the newly added boost alongside the revised air and fuel ratio the engine will crave.

Now that you have more power and a spinning turbo, you are going to need to increase your cooling capabilities. An intercooler can help with this as can an oil cooler. That turbo needs oil to spin and not turn into a friction bomb, and your engine needs to stay cool since it's working harder than it was intended to work in order to make that fresh new power.

Finally, there are a number of spots that are due for an upgrade now that you're making more power. This includes the brakes and tires, a larger diameter exhaust system, and changing the heat range of your spark plugs. You could source a more aggressive clutch as well. Now you should be ready to rock with your turbocharged ride.