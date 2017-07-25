Dodge Viper ACR prepares for Nürburgring lap record assault

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Dodge Viper is weeks away from ceasing production for good, and fans are determined to see it go out with a bang.

That’s why 378 of them banded together to provide funds for one final assault on the Nürburgring. The funds were required to ship two 2017 Dodge Viper ACRs to the German track plus pay for its use and various other expenses.

Also helping with the attempt, which will take place in the coming weeks, is Kumho which helped organize track time and is supplying the tires, in this case street-legal Ecsta V720 tires that are available on the Viper ACR from the factory.

The Viper ACRs, which are uber-rare Viper GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACR examples, are graciously on loan from The Viper Exchange dealership in Tomball, Texas. Using two cars allows the team to compare and contrast different settings at the same time.

The Viper GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACR is based on the regular Viper ACR but sports a white and blue color scheme mimicking the 1998 Viper GTS-R GT2 Championship Edition race car. It also gets top-shelf parts including carbon-ceramic brake rotors and the high-downforce Extreme Aero Package.

And finally, Michigan engineering company Prefix is also involved, helping with parts and logistics.

2017 Dodge Viper ACR in preparation for Nürburgring lap record attempt - Image via Prefix Enlarge Photo

The previous-generation Viper ACR lapped the 'Ring in a time of 7:12.13. That was a record for production cars in 2011 and is still one of the fastest times today. It was also a record for rear-wheel-drive cars that stood up until December 2016 when a Mercedes-AMG GT R set a time of 7:10.92.

The current Viper ACR is an even quicker beast, thanks in part to its Extreme Aero Package. It’s already set lap records at 13 race tracks in North America, including Laguna Seca where it ran faster than both the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder. If it wants the overall production car record at the 'Ring, the time to be beat is the 6:52.01 set by the Lamborghini Huracán Performante in October 2016.

Tasked with doing the driving in this latest attempt is German racing duo Dominik Farnbacher and Luca Stolz. Both know the Nürburgring intimately. Farnbacher was the driver of the Viper ACR that set the record in 2011, while Stolz regularly races at the ‘Ring. They’ve been practicing with the latest Viper ACR since July 19.