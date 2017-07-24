Seth Curry sinks shot into Infiniti Q50's sunroof





It's not exactly Michael Jordan versus Larry Bird for McDonald's circa 1993, but as we can see from this outtake in filming for his commercial for the Infiniti Q50, NBA star Stephen Curry might as well say "nothing but interior." The Golden State Warriors shooting guard signed on with Infiniti as a brand ambassador in June, and now he's shooting basketballs into sport sedans. His first commercial is set to come out this summer.

In this quick video, the recently crowned NBA champion and four-time all-star sinks a shot through the sunroof of a 2018 Infiniti Q50 from about 30 feet. That's child's play for one of the best shooters in NBA history.

ALSO SEE: Tom Brady teaming up with Aston Martin

The filming was done as part of the new "Empower the Drive" ad campaign for the updated Q50. The 2018 Q50 is updated with tweaked styling inside and out, measures to reduce noise, new trim names, a new Performance package for he 300-horsepower 3.0t Sport model, and dynamic changes for the top-of-the-line 400-hp Red Sport 400 model.

Few athletes are as popular as Steph Curry, whose easy smile, smooth shooting touch, and ball-handling skills make him a fan favorite. There is a bit of controversy surrounding him, though, as the Golden State Warriors are a stacked team, and the addition of Kevin Durant--a top three NBA player--this past season, created a super team that buzzed through the playoffs. Any time a team looks like a juggernaut, plenty of people will oppose it for that reason alone.

But Curry has his own impressive resume. The Warriors won the NBA championship in 2015 without Durant, and Curry is a two-time league MVP and the 2016 scoring champion. Infiniti hopes he can be an MVP for its brand as well.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.