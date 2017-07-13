Owner gets dirty, runs dirt rally stage in Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR





We're not sure if we should call this owner a madman or a hero because it takes a lot of guts to run your one-of-six Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster on a rally stage.

The Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR was born for FIA GT Championship racing and was the result of homologation requirements. (Translation: it's a street legal race car.)

These kinds of cars hold an incredible appeal, too—they're long before the days of mass hybridization, which means all the power is coming from a massive internal combustion engine. The CLK GTR features a 6.9-liter V-12 that makes 720 horsepower and 572 pound-feet of torque. Ask Mercedes-Benz if they plan on ever doing an naturally aspirated supercar again, and you'll understand the big deal that was the CLK GTR.

Now that the context has been laid out, it's easy to understand why our protagonist (some may consider an antagonist) is absolutely bonkers. Before taking to the dirt rally stage, he also performs a few wild donuts in the grass field filled with other priceless, one-off exotic cars. The way he yanks the car about is something we'd expect from a teenager leaving a concert venue, not an adult piloting a seriously rare car. Once he reaches the rally stage course, he doesn't hold back either. The car never seems to be moving at flat-out speed, but the driver certainly isn't babying the CLK GTR.

Cars are definitely meant to be driven and shouldn't be kept as strictly investment pieces, but this guy takes it to another level. Watch for yourself in the video above.