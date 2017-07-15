Watch Jay Leno's 2017 Ford GT get a protective wrap





Notice a pattern here? Many prominent figures bestowed a 2017 Ford GT have tapped protective wrap to secure their latest toy's paint finish. Jay Leno is the latest to do the same.

Leno chose Protective Film Solutions to wrap his personal 2017 Ford GT, which is car number 12—matching his previous-generation GT—and is the first to be delivered in the state of California. However, just because Leno is well known and happens to have a burning passion for fast cars, it didn't mean his build slot was guaranteed. Like any other applicant, Leno was forced to go through the rigorous application process laid out by Ford.

Other than the protective film, Leno has since added a custom—and very fitting—license plate to his GT, which reads: BK2LMNS. No, that's not "Bake Two Lemons," but "Back To Le Mans," referencing the latest GT’s class win at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Jack Roush recently took delivery of his own Ford GT, though he chose Xpel to wrap and protect his latest prized possession. We're sure both companies do an excellent job, or else they wouldn't be stepping anywhere near the rarity that is a second-generation Ford GT.

Ford has committed to four years of GT production and plans for a second round of build slot applications later this year. However, Ford has been tight lipped on how many cars it plans to build in the last two years. 500 cars we'll be built in the first two years, and it's likely a similar amount will be built in the final two.