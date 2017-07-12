Porsche won't give the 911 GT3 RS a manual transmission, but these guys will





Porsche 911 GT3 RS undergoes manual transmission swap, Photo: BGB Motorsports

A Florida-based performance shop is taking #GiveAShift to a whole new level with this piece of news.

For $45,000, BGB Motorsports will swap a 6-speed manual transmission into the latest-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

The car is a dual-clutch-only affair, as a row-your-own option was deemed too slow and left from the options list. However, the 6-speed manual transmission from the exclusive Porsche 911 Ractually fits the GT3 RS and its 4.0-liter flat-6 engine. So, BGB Motorsports sourced the transmission from a dealership, and a customer's 911 GT3 RS was given the three-pedal treatment.

Road and Track spoke with the BGB Motorsports boss John Tecce, and he confirmed the surgery was nearly completed. The gearbox cost $22,000 alone as part of the $45,000 cost to actually swap it in. Tecce said the hard part isn't fitting the transmission itself—it actually bolts right in—but ensuring the wiring and software work correctly. Per Tecce, the 911 GT3 RS thinks it's a 911 R when all is said and done.

That means the rev-match function works flawlessly and the gear indicator in the tachometer works as it should. However, the traction control and rear-wheel-steering system both work as programmed with the GT3 RS, not the 911 R.

Oh, the things we do for the cars we love. $45,000 is certainly a lot of money, but the 911 R—a back-to-basics approach to the nameplate—has commanded over $1 million on the pre-owned market. Suddenly, this Florida performance shop sounds like the deal of the century.