America’s East Coast Defender back with another V-8-powered Defender SUV

Jul 12, 2017
Follow Viknesh

East Coast Defender Project Blackout

There’s a company down in Orlando, Florida that’s churning out custom Land Rover Defenders for sale in the United States.

The company is East Coast Defender, and it’s offering everything from standard Defenders right up to serious off-roaders packing V-8 power.

ECD starts with stock Defenders either originally sold here or privately imported. In the case of the latter, ECD handles all the pesky paperwork so there’s no risk to the customer of the vehicle being seized by customs.

Virtually every element is replaced or refurbished by ECD, resulting in a vehicle that looks as though it’s come straight from the factory. Of course, the Defenders churned out by ECD are nothing like those that originally left Land Rover’s plant in Solihull, United Kingdom.

ECD’s latest Defender is the sinister Project Blackout. It features a 5.3-liter V-8 sourced from General Motors and tuned to deliver 326 horsepower. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic and powers all four wheels.

Other mods include a Borla exhaust system, EBC brakes, and 18-inch wheels with BF Goodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires. To dress up the vehicle, ECD added a Ron Davis aluminum radiator, Classic Instruments’ Moal Bomber Series gauges, and leather trim for the heated seats. Finally, the company added a roof rack with LED spotlights.

The starting price for ECD’s Project Blackout is $169,000.

HI-RES GALLERY: East Coast Defender Project Blackout
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Mini Hardtop 4 Door spy shots 2019 Mini Hardtop 4 Door spy shots
America’s East Coast Defender back with another V-8-powered Defender SUV America’s East Coast Defender back with another V-8-powered Defender SUV
Here's your chance to buy the machinery that built the Chevy SS Here's your chance to buy the machinery that built the Chevy SS
Time Machine Test Drive: Exploring Budapest In A Communist-Era Trabant Time Machine Test Drive: Exploring Budapest In A Communist-Era Trabant
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.