Alpine rolls out a wireless solution for Apple CarPlay

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Apple CarPlay, in 2016 Hyundai Sonata Enlarge Photo

If you have a car that supports Apple CarPlay, you had better leave your USB cable in the car.

The functionality of the smartphone integration system requires your phone to be physically connected to work. Now, though, it seems Alpine has a solution for those that want to remain untethered. The company's new iLX-107 head unit has arrived to bring a wireless solution for CarPlay fans.

Controlled through the unit's 7.0-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay pairs with your phone by way of a 5.0 gigahertz WiFi connection. Once you do the initial connection setup, the head unit will automatically connect each time you hop in your vehicle.

Also interesting is the fact that you can connect other systems to this iLX-107. For example, there's an an optional system called iDatalink Maestro and it sounds like this can access your cars OBDII information so that various gauges can be displayed on the screen. You can also link automotive accessories as well so that light bars and a motorized tonneau cover could be controlled from the head unit itself as well.

This head unit isn't cheap, with a starting price of $900. But adding wireless Apple CarPlay to an older car is a nice upgrade for your vehicle. Keep your phone in your pocket and your eyes on the road, and let CarPlay handle the information inflow and the outpouring of your favorite tunes.