Richard Hammond has a modified wheelchair following Rimac wreck





Richard Hammond is back behind the wheel after a nasty crash that he's lucky to have survived. While we say "behind the wheel," we're not really sure that a joystick-operated wheelchair qualifies.

It's not surprising that "The Hamster" has made a few modifications to his wheelchair. "The Grand Tour" host posted a video of his electric wheelchair and gave a brief tour of what's been done to make it even better. Notably, it features twin "scabbards" for Hammond's crutches for ease of access. 10/10 on usability, then.

In his short clip, Hammond states there's a "massively improved ignition" before firing it up and calling the wheelchair "the future." He then gives it all the accelerating power it has through an archway. "Flat out!" he proclaims as he wheels away. Hammond has been an incredibly great sport for a man who crawled out of a Rimac Concept_One engulfed in flames.

"The Grand Tour" host was participating in a hillclimb event in Switzerland when the Concept_One broke loose and careened down the top of the hill. Immediately, the car caught fire, but Hammond managed to escape and was dragged to safety. Other than a few bumps and bruises, he walked away with just a fractured knee.

We bet Hammond's wife is much more approving of this latest ride. Mrs. Hammond has gone on the record to say she's over all of her husband's risky activities.