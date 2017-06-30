Ron Dennis leaves McLaren, Aston Martin Vantage leaked, Mercedes-AMG CLS53 rumored: Car News Headlines

Jun 30, 2017
It’s the end of the era at McLaren. Ron Dennis, the man that turned a once struggling Formula One team into a billion-dollar technology empire, has agreed to sell his stake. For Dennis, it’s the end of an almost four-decade tenure at McLaren.

Patent drawings have surfaced revealing what’s almost certain to be the next-generation Aston Martin Vantage. The good news is that the design looks noticeably different to the DB11.

Mercedes-AMG’s tipped to be introducing a new ‘53’ series range, starting with a new CLS53. Power in the new range is expected to come from a hybrid system combining a turbocharged inline-6 with an electric motor.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ron Dennis agrees to sell McLaren stake, exit company

New Aston Martin Vantage revealed in patent drawings

Mercedes-AMG to introduce ‘53’ series hybrids, starting with next CLS

SUV sales soar where temperatures sink

2017 Chevrolet Silverado HD first drive review: playing with John Deere equipment in the adult sandbox

Why 2-motor hybrid systems are better than those with just 1

Next Mercedes-AMG A45 to have at least 400 horsepower, possibly hybrid tech

Woes mounting for recalled 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan

2018 Nissan Leaf reveal coming September 6

IIHS says Tesla electric cars have higher miles, more costly repairs

