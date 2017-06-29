First official trailer for 'Top Gear America' underwhelms





The History Channel's "Top Gear USA" is dead. Long live "Top Gear America" on BBC America. The broadcast network has dropped the first official trailer for the new series and, you may not be surprised that it's a tad underwhelming.

It's difficult to conjure up hype for a new "Top Gear" variation after Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May nearly perfected the host chemistry with the original BBC "Top Gear." Just now is the BBC's hallmark program finding its footing again with Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid. Of course, Clarkson, Hammond, and May have returned with "The Grand Tour," which has shown plenty of promise, good laughs, and insane adventures.

From the trailer for "Top Gear America," there looks to be no lack of fast cars, though. The Acura NSX is front and center, a Lamborghini Huracán Spyder is present, and so are low riders and an open-wheel car.

Presenting the show are actor William Fichtner, Top Fuel drag racing champion Antron Brown, and British car journalist Tom “Wookie” Ford. The Stig is also ready for duty, of course. Unfortunately, the chemistry already seems to be lacking from what we see in the trailer. After some of the incredible, risky, and just plain dumb stunts "The Grand Tour" has pulled off, the show's stunts, some of which are previewed in the trailer, have a lot to live up to.

If "Top Gear USA" is any benchmark, it took a couple of seasons before Tanner Foust, Adam Ferrera, and Rutledge Wood became genuinely entertaining to watch. At first, "Top Gear America" may not be that great, but who knows, it could turn out to be a real gem in the future. The first season premieres on July 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern on BBC America.