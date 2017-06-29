2019 Audi A8 shows up at “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere

Jun 29, 2017
2019 Audi A8 at the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere

Audi’s redesigned A8 will be formally introduced on July 11 at an event in Barcelona, Spain, but fans of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” who attended the movie’s world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday night got to see it up close.

It was still camouflaged, albeit only with a body-hugging wrap. You’ll notice that the typical swirl pattern Audi uses to hide the design of its upcoming cars has been replaced with a pattern incorporating spider webs.

Why was the redesigned A8 at the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere? The car has a starring role in the new movie which also features Tom Holland playing the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Viewers of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” get to see parts of the redesigned A8’s front and side sections. In addition, they get to see the new Audi AI Traffic Jam Pilot self-driving feature in action. At one point, Peter Parker is given a ride in the car. After approaching a traffic jam, the driver switches on the new traffic jam feature which allows him to safely let go off the steering wheel while the car is still moving.

The redesigned A8 is due to reach showrooms in 2018, as a 2019 model. Shortly after launch, we should see the arrival of a sporty S8 variant.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Audi A8 at the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere
