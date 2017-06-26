This 1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe project car is heading to auction





1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe by Prestone and Barrett Jackson Enlarge Photo

Barrett-Jackson and Prestone are taking on a rarity from Chevrolet. The auction house and Prestone have teamed up to restore and auction off a 1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe.

What's so special about the Monte Carlo Aerocoupe?

The design actually has quite a bit of thought behind it. In the 1980s, Chevrolet realized it needed to do more to make its NASCAR racer more competitive and to bring home wins on race day. The result was the Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe. NASCAR homologation rules meant Chevrolet had to build at least 200 of them for the road. So, it's a pretty rare car.

1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe by Prestone and Barrett Jackson Enlarge Photo

Barrett-Jackson and Prestone revealed the project car at a June 22 press conference to announce the restoration process. After the car has been brought back to life, it will be auctioned off at an auction in Scottsdale, Arizona scheduled for January 2018. Restorers plan to replace and upgrade nearly everything on the 1987 Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe including the suspension, brakes, exhaust, a rebuilt transmission, and a graphics package.

Following its completion, it will be on display at the 2017 Las Vegas auction, likely to show off its newfound looks to potential buyers a few months later. The car will also be present at the 2017 SEMA show in Las Vegas. Both events take place in November.

A quick search shows the cars command decent prices; low mileage examples command close to $20,000. We're sure the upgrades and publicity will push the car well past $20,000 at auction, however.