A Lamborghini Diablo owner learns how to drift his supercar

Jun 22, 2017
Right off the bat, we want to congratulate the owner of this Lamborghini Diablo.

He's taking his valuable Italian supercar out and learning a bit about car control in a mostly controlled environment. During an event called the Petrolhead Spring Event, it seems that a course was set up and then made wet to allow sports cars and supercars the chance to get sideways.

We have a problem though. These cars are all plenty powerful enough that you don't need the wet surface. Unless the idea is to show them wet weather traction issues, the ground doesn't need to be drenched here. These cars can initiate oversteer with just a quick and heavy application of the throttle foot.

Secondly, these cars are spaced far too closely together. If you enter a drift and want to hold it, you'll soon be running into the rear end of the car in front as it tries to initiate its own drift. There should either be less cars or larger circles with greater spacing.

We've got nothing bad to say about the driving skills of the Lamborghini Diablo owner though, as he's out there trying to learn more about his machine. He's doing so in an area that's coned off and set up to do just that, and he's clearly not afraid of the impending clutch bill that is coming his way very soon.

