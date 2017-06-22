Lamborghini CEO hints at modern Miura, 4-seat sports car

Jun 22, 2017
Lamborghini Miura concept

Lamborghini Miura concept

The impending launch of the Urus SUV will see Lamborghini’s lineup expand to three distinct product lines.

With the Urus, which goes on sale in 2018, starting at less than $200,000, Lamborghini is confident of hitting 3,500 sales annually. If achieved, it would bring the marque’s total sales up to the 7,000-unit range.

Such a figure would still make Lamborghini more exclusive than its closest rival, Ferrari, which sold 8,014 cars last year and is on track for even more this year.

That’s got Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali thinking about adding a fourth product line.

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, 2016 Beijing Auto Show

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, 2016 Beijing Auto Show

Speaking with Automotive News (subscription required), Domenicali revealed two possibilities for the fourth product line, though stressed that neither would be introduced within the next five years, if approved at all. Something in the “2025 to 2030 horizon” is what the former Ferrari Formula One boss envisages.

One of the possibilities is a four-seat sports car. It would be positioned as a Ferrari GTC4 Lusso challenger, targeting buyers more interested in grand touring than setting lap times. McLaren is also interested in the concept. Sadly, Domenicali's use of the term "sports car" likely means he doesn't intend to push for production of the awesome Estoque sedan concept from 2008.

The other possibility is a modern-day Miura, something Lamborghini teased at in 2006 with the Miura concept.

With the new models, Domenicali aims to reshape Lamborghini’s image by making its cars less polarizing. Instead, he wants them to be seen as hip and youthful but still different from the pack.

