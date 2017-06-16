Cadillac CT6 facelift, new VW Polo, Alcon-enhanced F-150 Raptor: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Cadillac CT6 facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Cadillac’s CT6 was only introduced in 2016 but a major update is already in the works. The update will see the big sedan adopt the sultry looks of Cadillac’s Escala concept. We also hear that a new, Cadillac-exclusive V-8 might be offered.

Volkswagen has unveiled its new, sixth-generation Polo. The subcompact hatch gets loads of technology not normally found in the class, and its GTI variant adopts a bigger engine with close to 200 horsepower on tap.

If you prefer your vehicles a bit bigger, we have news of an Alcon brake upgrade for the Ford F-150 Raptor. While the brake upgrade is impressive, Alcon’s Raptor used to demonstrate the kit is one seriously badass truck.

2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots

2018 Volkswagen Polo revealed, GTI packs 197 horsepower

Alcon has a powerful brake upgrade for the Ford F-150 Raptor

2018 Subaru Crosstrek priced from $22,710; kayak not included

Toyota’s Kobayashi secures 2017 Le Mans pole with record lap

Solar jobs have grown 20 percent a year since 2012; coal, not so much

2019 BMW X4 M40i spy shots

Ready to rock before it rolls: Here comes the 2018 Ford Expedition FX4

Someone paid $664,200 for a parking spot in Hong Kong

Deutsche Post and Ford to build Transit-based electric van