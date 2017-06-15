2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



When it arrived as a 2016 model, Cadillac’s CT6 ushered in a new naming strategy for the brand as well as marked the first use of the lightweight, aluminum-infused Omega platform for large, rear-wheel-drive cars.

While the car was never meant to be the true flagship sedan Cadillac fans have been pining over for years, its combination of sharp pricing, generous space, and impressive handling and dynamics makes it hard to beat for buyers after a large, luxurious sedan.

Cadillac’s now working to make the CT6 even better. A prototype for a facelifted version has been spotted and reveals that some major visual tweaks are in the hopper. Cadillac’s gorgeous Escala concept from the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance points the way.

The grille and lower bumper valance up front matches the design on the Escala concept. The floating pinhead pattern of the grille is clearly visible through the camouflage gear.

Cadillac Escala concept Enlarge Photo Cadillac Escala concept, 2016 Monterey Car Week Enlarge Photo Cadillac Escala concept Enlarge Photo

Another key change borrowed from the Escala will be thinner, more horizontal headlights. On the prototype, it looks like the lights, while still dummy units, almost meet up with the grille. This is in contrast to the more vertical units on the current CT6. The tail-lights should also be tweaked to reflect the design on the Escala.

We’re not expecting such major changes in the cabin, though it’s likely we’ll see some new electronic driving aids offered. One of these should be an early version of Cadillac’s Super Cruise self-driving system. It’s expected to be capable of handling itself in heavy traffic and on the highway. Cadillac’s friendlier version of the CUE infotainment system should also feature.

It’s not clear what Cadillac is planning for the powertrains but we know the brand is getting its own twin-turbocharged V-8 likely displacing 4.2 liters. It’s possible we’ll see this engine in the facelifted CT6, just don’t expect a CT6-V model. Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen says the engine is about refinement, not performance. A plug-in hybrid option was introduced for 2017.

Look for the facelifted CT6 to debut in 2018, as a 2019 model.