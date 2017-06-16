The fourth Lamborghini Centenario has landed in the US and it's baby blue





Lamborghini has only allotted four Centenarios for the U.S. market. If that figure still stands, we're looking at the fourth and final Centenario to reach American shores.

This Centenario features the most unique look of the four cars: it's finished in a baby blue hue. Car number one features exposed carbon fiber with blue accents; car number two is also carbon fiber, but with red acceents; the third car is solid Lambo yellow.

Lamborghini of North Los Angeles posted the delivery of the fourth car on its official Facebook page before the car is handed off to the likely ecstatic new owner. The Centenario features the Aventador's 6.5-liter V-12 engine, but sports plenty of upgrades to create 759 horsepower and 508 pound-feet of torque. The naturally aspirated V-12 engine moves the Centenario's curb weight of 3,351 pounds from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds.

The owner of this baby blue Centenario also received an interesting gift from Lamborghini: matching chocolates. We can't make that up. The chocolates are wrapped in identical colors to the Centenario's color palette. There are even carbon fiber pieces of chocolate.

As mentioned, Lamborghini has sent just four cars to the United States, but 36 other cars will find homes across the globe. Unfortunately, like the Koenigsegg Regera, the supercar is completely sold out. Mark another exotic vehicle off of you shopping list, millionaires. Have a look at the delivery videos for yourself up above and below.