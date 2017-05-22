First US-spec Lamborghini Centenario arrives in Newport Beach

May 22, 2017
Follow Jeff

First US-spec Lamborghini Centenario delivered to customer in California

A very happy customer took delivery of a rare beast in California. Lamborghini Newport Beach played host to the first U.S-spec Centenario, which has just arrived on our shores.

The Italian automaker plans to build just 40 examples in total, with the build-out distributed between 20 coupes and 20 roadsters. Numero uno for the USA is shown here. It is finished a naked carbon-fiber body that's accented with blue bits of trim, and the result is rather stunning. We think it looks quite a bit better with the blue trim than the yellow as shown at the Geneva motor show last year.

ALSO SEE: Aston Martin to follow Ferrari with IPO?

Equally stunning, of course, is the power and performance of this devilish looking machine. Nestled just ahead of the rear axle is a 6.5-liter V-12 engine. Similar to the engine you'd find under the skin of an Aventador or even the Aventador SV, the engine in the Centenario is re-worked to wring out even more power. Thanks to a revised engine limiter, new mufflers, and re-engineered intake manifold, the Centenario bellows forth with 759 horsepower and 508 pound-feet of torque. 

Shifting is done via paddles that trigger a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. When the new owner jumps on it and clicks through those gears, he/she will be able to rocket from a standstill to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds. The top speed is 217 mph. The price tag is around $2 million. That's for the coupe, mind you. If you want the roadster, you'll have to pay a few ticks more. Both cost a lot more than the $400K or so for an Aventador SV.

You're also too late. All the Centenarios have been sold.

HI-RES GALLERY: First US-spec Lamborghini Centenario delivered to customer in California
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots and video 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots and video
First US-spec Lamborghini Centenario arrives in Newport Beach First US-spec Lamborghini Centenario arrives in Newport Beach
Live out your 'Mad Max' fantasies by buying this Ford Falcon XB GT Live out your 'Mad Max' fantasies by buying this Ford Falcon XB GT
2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video 2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.