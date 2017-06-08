Acura mulls electric power for next NSX

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Acura NSX EV concept, 2016 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Enlarge Photo

Honda is considering a pure electric powertrain for its next-generation Acura NSX.

Recall, the automaker entered a pure electric version of its current NSX in the 2016 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Though a concept, Honda R&D boss Sekino Yosuke has revealed to Autocar that the car’s technology could end up in a production model.

“It's not just a competition car; I would like to make such a car in production, and there are some studies around that,” Yosuke said. “We are evaluating what is possible now.”

The concept, dubbed the NSX EV, finished third overall and second in the Electric Modified class in the 2016 Pikes Peak, so there’s certainly potential there. It featured four electric motors with a combined output of 1,000 horsepower.

The NSX has always been about introducing next-generation performance technology. The car’s name, after all, is derived from “New Sports car eXperimental .” The original NSX was about lightweight construction while the second-generation model was about plug-in hybrid performance, although numerous delays meant it was a bit late to the game.

There’s no word when we’ll see the next NSX. It took Honda more than two decades to launch the second-generation model so it could be some time before we see a new one.

With startups such as Rimac and Nio already offering electric supercars in the form of their respective Concept_One and EP9 models, and Porsche and Tesla both planning new electric sports models, let’s hope Honda doesn’t play the waiting game for too long again.