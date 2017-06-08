Acura mulls electric power for next NSX

Jun 8, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Acura NSX EV concept, 2016 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Acura NSX EV concept, 2016 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Enlarge Photo

Honda is considering a pure electric powertrain for its next-generation Acura NSX.

Recall, the automaker entered a pure electric version of its current NSX in the 2016 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Though a concept, Honda R&D boss Sekino Yosuke has revealed to Autocar that the car’s technology could end up in a production model.

“It's not just a competition car; I would like to make such a car in production, and there are some studies around that,” Yosuke said. “We are evaluating what is possible now.”

Acura NSX EV concept, 2016 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Acura NSX EV concept, 2016 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Enlarge Photo

The concept, dubbed the NSX EV, finished third overall and second in the Electric Modified class in the 2016 Pikes Peak, so there’s certainly potential there. It featured four electric motors with a combined output of 1,000 horsepower.

The NSX has always been about introducing next-generation performance technology. The car’s name, after all, is derived from “New Sports car eXperimental .” The original NSX was about lightweight construction while the second-generation model was about plug-in hybrid performance, although numerous delays meant it was a bit late to the game.  

There’s no word when we’ll see the next NSX. It took Honda more than two decades to launch the second-generation model so it could be some time before we see a new one.  

With startups such as Rimac and Nio already offering electric supercars in the form of their respective Concept_One and EP9 models, and Porsche and Tesla both planning new electric sports models, let’s hope Honda doesn’t play the waiting game for too long again.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Fisker EMotion priced from $129,900, pre-orders start June 30 Fisker EMotion priced from $129,900, pre-orders start June 30
High school students build Shelby Daytona Coupe High school students build Shelby Daytona Coupe
NEVS presents 9-3, 9-3X electric cars at 2017 CES Asia NEVS presents 9-3, 9-3X electric cars at 2017 CES Asia
Kia teases Stonic subcompact SUV Kia teases Stonic subcompact SUV
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.