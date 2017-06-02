Jenson Button to race NSX-GT at Suzuka round of 2017 Super GT Series

Jun 2, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2017 Honda NSX-GT Super GT race car

Following Fernando Alonso’s stint in last weekend’s Indianapolis 500, his former teammate at the McLaren Formula One team, Jenson Button, plans to test out Japan’s Super GT touring car series.

Honda has confirmed that Button, who is currently a reserve driver for the McLaren F1 team, which sources power units from Honda, will race at the Suzuka round of the 2017 Super GT Series scheduled for August 27.

Button will drive a Honda NSX-GT fielded by Team Mugen in the 1,000-kilometer race held on the famous Suzuka Circuit. It’s a track Button will be familiar with as it’s currently home to the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix. He’ll be sharing the car with current Team Mugen drivers Hideki Mutoh and Daisuke Nakajima.

The NSX-GT is a dedicated race car that’s only loosely related to the Acura NSX supercar currently on sale. It’s almost all carbon fiber and in line with the regulations of its GT500 class, it features a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, a 6-speed sequential transmission, and rear-wheel drive.

The 2009 F1 world champion will test out the NSX-GT for the first time at the Suzuka Circuit next week. He drove a prototype version last December.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2017 Honda NSX-GT Super GT race car
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Rolls-Royce to unveil new Phantom in July Rolls-Royce to unveil new Phantom in July
A closer look at the BMW 8-Series concept A closer look at the BMW 8-Series concept
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon deep dive: a study in obsession and insanity 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon deep dive: a study in obsession and insanity
800-hp Tomahawk electric supercar may enter production in 2018 800-hp Tomahawk electric supercar may enter production in 2018
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.