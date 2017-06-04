This 2,700-wheel-horsepower Nissan GT-R maxes out the dyno

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The world of high-horsepower builds is an insane place. While production cars with 500, 600, and even 700 horsepower are considered wild, it's the aftermarket that takes things to the next level. And then past that level and into the stratosphere. Case in point is the Nissan GT-R from Extreme Turbo Systems.

Here you can see it being dyno tested. It's strapped down for safety and a giant fan is situated in front to provide sufficient air. You can see the pair of absolutely massive turbochargers that suck in much of that air to build boost to crazy levels. The testing is underway and the throttle pedal is pushed to the floor. What happens next?

Tremendous noise followed by great balls of fire. It even appears that the power of the car momentarily causes the monitor on the wall to have an electronic seizure of sorts. After that there's a bit of maniacal laughter, which is to be expected after a dyno run like this.

So what does the dyno sheet show? While it shows that the ETS GT-R maxes out this particular dyno. It can't read more than 2,500 horsepower. According to ETS, this GT-R is putting down 2,700 horsepower, and that's a bit more than this dyno is rated to handle.

To build a car that exceeds your dyno testing capability is a fantastic goal for any high-horsepower tuner, and ETS has achieved that goal. Bravo.