McLaren F1 GTR Longtail stretches its legs at Spa-Francorchamps





The 1990s birthed some pretty spectacular cars.

It was a unique time, too. Hybrid powertrains were still the thing of econo cars like the Prius, which meant big power numbers came exclusively from large-displacement engines or lots of forced induction. The McLaren F1 employed the former—a 6.0-liter V-12 that even today would prove competitive.

But here, we have a McLaren F1 GTR Longtail. Since its racing days are well and truly over, it's producing an unrestricted 900 horsepower, all of which is delivered to the rear wheels. The race cars were regulation limited to 600 hp. The video shows the car stretching its legs at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps during the Spa-Classic 2017. And the noises are delightful.

The F1 GTR rips down straightaways and carves corners while never missing a beat. The delightful, naturally-aspirated soundtrack is simply a bonus for viewers.

Those fortunate enough to own any variation of McLaren F1 are obviously treated with high regard, too. In fact, when an F1 is scheduled in for service, McLaren installs a loaner engine for the owner. Not a loaner car—a loaner V-12 engine. McLaren Special Operations maintains and keeps a handful of spare engines on hand for F1 customers so they're not a day without their '90s-era poster car.

So, kick back and enjoy four minutes of sweet sights and sounds of the F1 GTR Longtail. It's likely the closest many of us will ever get to such an extraordinary car.