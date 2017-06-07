Subaru teases US-bound BRZ tS

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Subaru BRZ tS debuting on June 8, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Subaru is set to unveil two new models on June 8, and both of them are headed to the United States.

One of these will be a WRX STI Type RA, essentially a more hardcore version of the already hardcore sport sedan. The other will be a new BRZ tS.

Previously offered in Japan, the BRZ tS isn’t a dedicated performance model like we’re used to seeing from STI but a milder “tuned by STI” model fitted with bolt-on parts.

Look for upgrades to chassis, though don’t hold your breath for any extra power.

The current BRZ is powered by a 2.0-liter flat-4 delivering 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque, up 5 hp and 5 lb-ft on the launch model.

Stay tuned as we’ll have all the details tomorrow.