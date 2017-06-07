2016 Porsche 911 R surfaces for sale in Florida

The 2016 Porsche 911 R may be one of the most sought after modern vehicles ever.

Why? Porsche introduced the 911 R as a return to its roots—a no frills sports car lacking modern amenities to stoke the flames between driver and machine.

When introduced, Porsche asked $185,900. Months later, the 911 R was commanding upwards of a $1 million on the used car market.

With that said, there's a 911 R sitting in Palm Beach, Florida currently, and it's seeking a new owner. Lamborghini of Palm Beach listed the 2016 911 R as car number 458 of the 991 built. 991 cars signify this generation of 911's internal code. This example has just 121 miles on the odometer as well—it's hardly broken in.

Last year, Tim Marlow, head of supercar finance company Magnitude Finance, said the 911 R holds a record for most appreciation based on a new car's value.

“We spoke to several Porsche specialist dealers and they confirmed the cars are commanding close to £1 million ($1.32 million),” he said. “We believe this is a record level of appreciation for a new car based on a percentage of its original value.”

The 911 R truly is no frills. It's based on the 911 GT3 RS but skips the heavy additional aero pieces in the name of weight savings; the car features a 6-speed manual transmission rather than a dual-clutch unit, yet power output remained identical to the GT3 RS at 500 horsepower and 338 pound-feet of torque. A special Porsche, indeed.

The dealership hasn't listed an asking price, but we assume potential buyers will be more than willing to pay over sticker price.

