Mystery Subaru STI offering will be a WRX STI Type RA

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Subaru STI offering debuting on June 8, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Subaru is set to unveil a new model on June 8.

Initially thought to be an STI-enhanced BRZ, Subaru has confirmed to Motor1 that the vehicle will instead be a special version of the WRX STI.

It will wear Subaru’s Type RA designation, which originally stood for "Record Attempt," and feature numerous upgrades such as a carbon fiber roof, carbon fiber rear wing, Bilstein dampers, Recaro seats, and 19-inch BBS wheels finished in the signature gold hue used during Subaru’s rally days.

Teaser for Subaru STI offering debuting on June 8, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Subaru also confirmed to Motor1 that the vehicle will feature gearing and engine upgrades, but didn’t provide specific details. The current WRX STI’s 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 is good for 305 horsepower.

Some readers will recall that Subaru offered a WRX STI tS Type RA in 2013 based on the previous-generation WRX STI. It marked the final evolution of the previous-generation WRX line as the redesigned model was introduced the following year.

Only 300 of them were built for the Japanese market. The good news is that the latest version is bound for the United States. It will arrive as a 2018 model and, like its predecessor, will likely be the final evolution of the current WRX line.