Ford Focus RS, STI-enhanced Subaru BRZ, NEVS 9-3X electric car: Today’s Car News

NEVS 9-3X concept, 2017 CES Asia Enlarge Photo

Ford has confirmed that the 2018 model year will be the last for the current-generation Focus RS. To mark the end of its run, Ford is offering a limited edition model offering some mechanical and styling upgrades.

Subaru is teasing a BRZ sporting a massive STI wing. While we’re not expecting the car to be a dedicated BRZ STI, it should still offer plenty of performance over the stock BRZ. The reveal is coming soon.

Saab may be dead but the 9-3 and 9-3X will live on as electric cars sold by NEVS. These won’t be built in Sweden, though. NEVS has confirmed that its new electric cars will be built in China.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Report: Electric cars will be cheaper than gas models by 2025

Drivers of BMW iNext will be able to sleep behind the wheel

South's good ol' boy drag racers whupped by Tesla, not happy about it

Volvo becomes first automaker to ship cars via ‘One Belt, One Road’ trade route

The economy's on a roll--and so are highway fatalities

Polestar claims it set a ‘Ring record in 2016, but did it?

Soaring growth of solar power demonstrated in one chart