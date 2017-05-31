New Subaru STI offering teased

May 31, 2017
Teaser for Subaru STI offering debuting on June 8, 2017

Subaru has released a teaser image depicting a BRZ trunk lid with a massive STI wing attached.

Subaru will release more information on June 8 so we’ll know very soon just what the automaker is planning.

Better still, this won’t be a Japan-only proposition like so many STI offerings of the past as the teaser image was released by Subaru of America.

2014 Subaru BRZ tS

We’re not expecting the car to be a dedicated STI model, however. It’s more likely the car is something akin to the milder BRZ tS briefly offered in Japan. This “tuned by STI” model was a regular BRZ with bolt-on parts developed by the STI performance division.

The current BRZ is powered by a 2.0-liter flat-4 delivering 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque, up 5 hp and 5 lb-ft on the launch model. The car’s body was also made stiffer than before thanks to a thicker bracket behind the strut tower braces, a thicker transmission crossmember plate, and new reinforcements at the rear wheel housings.

Stay tuned.

