May 30, 2017
2019 BMW X4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The current BMW X4 was only introduced for 2015 but a redesigned model is already in the works. And judging by the lack of camouflage gear on prototypes, the debut can’t be far.

The quick replacement rate is due to the X3, from which the X4 is derived, about to be redesigned itself. The new X3 will be unveiled soon, as a 2018 model. The new X4 should arrive a year later, meaning we’ll likely see it introduced as a 2019 model.

Both vehicles will adopt the SUV version of the BMW Group’s modular platform known as CLAR. The platform debuted in the 2016 7-Series and brings to the table lightweight construction and compatibility with alternative powertrains.

BMW has already confirmed that the X3 will offer an electric powertrain. It’s likely the X4 will at least have a plug-in hybrid option. There will also be 2.0- and 3.0-liter turbocharged inline engines. An 8-speed automatic should be standard.

The X4’s rivals include the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Porsche Macan. Eventually, Audi will also join the fray with a small, fastback SUV dubbed the Q4.

Related Used Listings

