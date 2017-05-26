Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jay Leno shows off his 2017 Ford GT Enlarge Photo

Jay Leno is the proud owner of a 2017 Ford GT finished in black and dressed in a pair of red racing stripes.

He recently posted a photo of himself with the car on the official Instragram page of his Jay Leno’s Garage online show. Also in the photo is the crew from Protective Film Solutions, a company that specializes in colorful and protective wraps for exotics.

There was never any doubt that Leno would be one of the lucky individuals to be awarded a build slot for the modern GT. It’s also thought he didn’t have to go through Ford’s odd application process for the car.

After all, Leno has owned numerous special Fords including one of the 37 Mustang Shelby GT350Rs built for the 2015 model year. He also has a massive online following, one of the aspects Ford looked for during the application vetting process. And don’t forget that Ford showed a GT prototype on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage back in 2015.

Hopefully we won’t have to wait long to get Leno’s impressions on the car.

Ford plans to build its 647-horsepower hero at the rate of 250 cars per year, over a four-year period. So far the company has only awarded 500 build slots. A second round of applications will be announced at a later date.