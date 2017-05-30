Documentary series dives into Mercedes-AMG GT R and its ties to the Nürburgring





Mercedes-AMG gave the GT R a proper nickname after showcasing its latest creation to the automotive world: The Beast of The Green Hell. The Beast is the Mercedes-AMG GT R; The Green Hell is none other than the Nürburgring.

Mercedes-AMG has put together a new, five-part documentary series to showcase the GT R and its ties to the world's most famed race track: the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Through five episodes, the brand takes viewers from the very inception of what would become the 'Ring to proving the AMG GT R at the historic race track. Along the way, there's plenty of nostalgia, memories, warm-fuzzy feelings for enthusiasts, and behind-the-scenes shots of the making of a commercial for the GT R.

Episode one is all about the Nürburging, tracing its roots to before World War I. Episode two focuses on the development of the AMG GT R and its extensive testing at the 'Ring, where it spent hundreds, and thousands of hours at the track's demanding 12.8-mile stretch of road.

Moving right along, episode three deals with the promotional campaign for the Mercedes-AMG GT R, and the making of the "The Beast of The Green Hell" commercial. This one focuses on the filming done in the jungles of Thailand. It follows the challenges the production team faced while filming and how the idea came to be. Episode four is an extension of three, which again talks about the promotional campaign, but instead shows filming at the Nürburgring and features Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton found out about his role in the campaign just a few weeks before filming began.

Finally, episode five is the crescendo of countless hours at the Nürburgring. It came down to one moment: a lap time. The Mercedes-AMG GT R dashed the 12.8-mile circuit in 7:10.92. For some perspective, that's 30 seconds faster than the 2017 Honda Civic Type-R and only 11 seconds slower than the Lamborghini Aventador SV, which has 163 additional horsepower.

Capability does cost you, though. The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R arrives with a $157,995 price tag. But, after watching the documentary series, such a price tag seems justifiable.

Click on the video above to watch episode one and just keep watching to see all five videos in this series. You'll learn quite a bit about the car, the Nürburgring, and the world of advertising.