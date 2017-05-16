The 1-of-1 Mansory Linea Vincero Bugatti Veyron is for sale

If you missed out on the opportunity to own a Bugatti Veyron, you're in luck. However, this isn't any old Veyron: this is the Bugatti Veyron Mansory Linea Vincero that we first saw in 2010.

We say "the" because this car is the only of its kind in the United States, and it went through an incredibly bespoke transformation handled by Mansory.

Listed for sale on duPont Registry, the car is surprisingly clean for a Mansory-tuned product.

If features a complete carbon fiber exterior and leather interior developed by the German tuner. A new steering wheel and exterior mirrors were also added.

The Veyron, a 2008 model, has also been accented with gold hues at the wheels, around the grille, and on various trimmings. Because it's not really bespoke without a little bit of gold.

Additionally, Mansory gave the Veyron a slight nip/tuck up front. New fenders, front splitter, daytime running lights, and a stylized "V" in the grille round out the changes here.

From the side, onlookers will notice new side skirts and larger air outlets at the rear. The larger outlets are said to provide even greater engine cooling capabilities. We probably don't have to tell you the Veyron is powered by the now iconic 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 engine, producing 1,184 horsepower in the original Veyron. However, this example from Mansory produces an extra 108 hp thanks to a new exhaust system.

So, how much does it cost? If you have to ask, you'll have to be a serious buyer since this kind of car goes unlisted. Like a fine restaurant, no price next to the item means it's going to be a bit pricey.

