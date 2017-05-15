This LS-powered BMW 2-Series is a sideways hooligan

Follow Jeff Add to circle



HGK Motorsport is a Latvian race shop that is churning out some seriously powerful machines, and its focus is on a handful of BMW platforms.

The crew over there has a soft spot for the E36, E46, and E92 M3s. Now, though, HGK has a new jumble of Bavaria's finest alphanumerics in its stable: the F22 2-Series.

HGK's wildest 2-Series, dubbed the F22 Eurofighter, was built for a Qatari racing team. To prep it for battle, the entire chassis was seam welded. Since it's a drift machine, HGK installed crash bars and easy install points for fresh body panels.

You need a lot of steering angle on a car like this, so the entire suspension was reworked. HGK custom makes many of its own suspension components. They also worked with British suspension builder Nitron. Together, those parts are worked into the car to make sure it can handle the rigors of the drifting circuits.

The biggest upgrade, however, happens under the hood. Gone is the cute little BMW powerplant and in its place sits a 6.2-liter V-8 engine, in this case one of General Motors' familiar LS small-block designs. HGK, along with help from Mast Motorsports, reworked the engine so that it's now pumping out 820 horsepower and 679 pound-feet of torque.

That should be enough to get those rear tires to break traction, right?

We voted the BMW M2 to be a Best Car to Buy in 2017. We'd like to change that vote to this drift rocket.