2018 BMW 2-Series, 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, 2019 Volvo XC40: The Week In Reverse

May 12, 2017
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

BMW revealed the refreshed 2018 2-Series; Alfa Romeo priced the 2018 Stelvio; and we spotted the 2019 Volvo XC40. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

While we had already seen the car thanks to leaked images, BMW made the refreshed 2018 2-Series official this week. The largest changes are the revised bumpers, new steering wheel, and updated tech.

We took a spin in the 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF and found it to be like a warm muffin basket made just for you and delivered by happy little woodland creatures.

Alfa Romeo priced the new 2018 Stelvio crossover SUV from $42,990, which includes a $995 destination charge. While slightly more expensive than the German competition, it comes with more standard equipment, more power, and stunning good looks.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s retiring from NASCAR after the current season, and of course, this led everyone to wonder what he'll do with all this time once the racing suit is hung up. Apparently he'll be starring in a new DIY television series where he and his wife will renovate historic homes.

Volvo's moving full steam ahead with the renewal of its lineup. The next model to arrive will be a new compact crossover SUV. Spotted again in prototype form, the upcoming 2019 XC40 is out testing on public roads.

More from High Gear Media

 
 
