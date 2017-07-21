This Mercedes G-Wagen/E-Class mash-up is the off-roader we've always wanted

News
Chinese tech giant Baidu taps Microsoft to expand... Car Tech
44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
No, this is not some sham or gimmick of a rendering—this Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain 4x4² is very real and it comes straight from the brilliantly twisted mind of a Mercedes-Benz engineer.
First, let's start with where this project began. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain was revealed last year as the brand's answer to the Audi and Volvo soft-roading wagons of the world. It's currently sold exclusively in Europe with a choice of diesel engines. What Jürgen Eberle, the engineer responsible for this monstrous vehicle, decided to do was increase the regular E-Class All Terrain's capability ever so slightly, according to Auto Bild.
By doing so, he picked the portal axles from the G550 4x4² and raised the ground clearance by 16.5 inches in the process. Those keeping score at home will note that figure actually exceeds the high-riding G-Wagen, which can "only" roll over 14.5-inch boulders. The lifted E-Class can wade through 19.6 inches of water, features carbon-fiber wheel extensions, 7.8-inch wider tracks, and Eberle enhanced the approach and departure angles as well.
Instead of the diesel engines, a 3.5-liter V-6 gasoline engine sits under the hood and makes 333 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, which is plenty of gusto for this plush off-roader. Color us impressed with the entire package; it looks like a whole lot of fun.
If Eberle seems nuts, maybe Mercedes-Benz is an enabler—the brand is actually considering the beefed up E-Class All-Terrain 4x4² for a limited production run. High-ranking Mercedes-Benz brass quite like the idea, which means it's certainly a possibility.
Email This Page