You’ll now find Bugatti’s biggest showroom in Dubai

Bugatti has just opened its biggest showroom yet.

The showroom is located in the center of Dubai, and while it’s hardly a big space relative to other brands’ showrooms, with roughly 2,500 square feet of floor space, it’s sure to be more than adequate for Bugatti’s one-car lineup.

It features the frame of Bugatti’s horseshoe grille as its main entrance, though unlike the grilles on Bugatti’s cars this one stands more than 13 feet tall. Once inside, buyers are welcomed into a lounge area equipped with furniture from the Bugatti Home Collection. Other signature Bugatti cues include a presentation of the brand values Art, Forme and Technique, as well as the famous posing elephant sculpture that stood atop the radiator cap of the Bugatti Royale.

The showroom is designed to serve Bugatti clients from all over the Middle East, and situating it in Dubai makes sense as you’ll be hard pressed to find an area in the world more concentrated with Bugatti buyers. Florida, Southern California and Monaco are probably right up there as well.

“A location of this significance and appeal for our brand has earned a superlative showroom,” Bugatti’s sales boss, Stefan Brungs, said in a statement. “Many Bugatti customers who have been the closest and most loyal ambassadors of our brand for many years live in this region.”

Bugatti’s local partner in Dubai and the rest of the United Arab Emirates is Al Habtoor Motors which has helped secure 30 orders for the Chiron hypercar already. Al Habtoor Motors has been the official dealer partner of Bugatti for the UAE since 2006.