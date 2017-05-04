Rip around Monza flat out in a Ferrari FXX K

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Alexander West is, according to his Twitter profile, into finance and cars. He's clearly quite good at the finance part because he's got a heck of a lineup of vehicles from which to choose. On his YouTube page he posts simple, straight-forward clips of him enjoying his vehicles on tracks all over the world. Recently, he suited up to run some laps in his Ferrari FXX K around the storied Monza racing circuit.

Here's a quick refresher on the FXX K. Besides having a almost comically suggestive name, it's also the racing version of the LaFerrari. Power is provided by a 6.3-liter V-12 that doesn't breathe through any pesky turbocharger or supercharger. On its own, it produces 838 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. There's also a battery pack and a pair of electric motors along for the party. Add in their power and it all jumps up to a total output of 1,035 horsepower and more than 660 lb-ft of torque.

Some of the mechanical bits of the FXX K have been modified compared to the regular old LaFerrari. Here the HY-KERS hybrid system is focused on performance over any possibly efficiency. One of the motors adds power and also recovers energy under braking. The second motor keeps the battery level high by running off of the V-12 engine itself.

Not only does this video show the FXX K in action, it also gives us a good feel for the glorious sounds this car makes. It also shows us that Mr. West can handle a car, and it's great to see him treating this car the way it was meant to be treated.

So what's it like to drive on on a track? Click play and ride along with Mr. West.



