Now's your chance to work for Koenigsegg





Koenigsegg Agera RS Enlarge Photo

Admit it: as a youngster you dreamed of building, designing, working on, or simply being around high-performance cars. If you are still compelled and determined to do so, it may not have to be a dream much longer.

Koenigsegg is going on quite a hiring spree seeking out 40 new additions to its workforce. That may not seem like much, but considering Koenigsegg is a boutique automaker where the employees are probably on first name basis with one another, it's quite an increase. There's a wide range of openings for all sorts of labor as well.

The Swedish supercar builder is seeking positions from assemblers, engine builders, detailers, painters, upholstery assistants, and much more. It sounds like an incredibly laid back work environment from the description provided on Koenigsegg's official hiring page, though, we'd imagine that doesn't mean the work is easy.

Koenigsegg Agera RS1, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo Koenigsegg Agera RS1, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo Koenigsegg Agera RS1, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

Koenigsegg is a unique automaker in that everything it does is performed in-house. From engines, transmissions, brakes, electronics, and software, Koenigsegg does it all. And its workforce seems to be integral to such cohesiveness.

Whoever is lucky enough to join the team will likely be busy inside Koenigsegg's operations. The brand is currently undergoing build orders for its "Exclusive Series," the most recent being the Agera RS1 shown at the 2017 New York auto show. Outside of this series of vehicles, in which only 25 will be built, there's quite a waiting list for a brand new Koenigsegg at all. Interested parties will be served a four-year-long waiting list when it comes to purchasing their own Koenigsegg.