NEVS to develop electric cars with Chinese automaker Iconiq

NEVS, the Chinese-backed electric car brand born out of the bankrupt remains of Saab, has announced it will develop cars with Chinese electric car startup Iconiq.

The two firms are forming a joint venture to develop as well as manufacture electric cars for their respective brands at a plant currently under construction in Tianjin, China. The plant was the ninth facility to be granted an electric car manufacturing license from the Chinese government.

While Iconiq models will be built exclusively at the Tianjin plant, NEVS will also manufacture some of its cars at the former Saab plant in Trollhättan, Sweden. NEVS also plans to establish a plant in Fujian, China.

Iconiq’s first model will be an electric minivan called the Seven. It was previewed in concept form during the 2016 Monterey Car Week and is due to enter production in 2019. United Arab Emirates-based W Motors was involved in the development of the Seven, and the U.A.E. government will be one of the first buyers of the electric minivan.

The first model from NEVS will be an electric version of the former Saab 9-3. The first all-new model from the brand will be a large electric car that’s due to enter production in 2020.

“I am happy to start this partnership with Iconiq who shares the NEVS vision of sustainable mobility,” NEVS President Mattias Bergman said in a statement. “Both companies will contribute to a better joint result.”