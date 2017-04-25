This cruise ship has a Ferrari go-kart track on its top deck





Looking for a car-themed vacation? Look no further. No only does this Norwegian cruise ship whisk its passengers to the wide open sea, but it offers solace for those who can't go a day without a bit of motorsport by housing a Ferrari F1 inspired go-kart track on the top deck.

Yes, you can race Ferrari go-karts on a boat. Out at sea. Awesome.

The cruise ship has been built specifically for the Chinese market and can hold up to 3,850 passengers. It's also 3.6 times heavier than the Titanic, weighing in at 168,800 gross tons. But you need a big boat for the activities held on this particular ship.

The Ferrari go-kart track was made possible by a partnership with Scuderia Ferrari. The track includes quick straights and plenty of corners for passengers to test their skills. Passengers who opt for the wealthier cabins get race time included in their voyage. All others will have to pay their way for a bit of track time.

China is a tad far for most of us, but there's a closer option that may be even better. The second Ferrari Land theme park recently opened in Spain, offering Rosa-Corsa lovers a mecca for their favorite Italian supercar maker. The first park opened in Abu Dhabi in 2010, and there's a silver of hope a Ferrari Land may pop up in our collective backyard here in the U.S.

In the meantime, you can see more of the coolest cruise ship sailing about China in the video above.