Land Rover’s striking Range Rover Velar isn't even in showrooms but a more potent version is already out testing.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for what’s likely to be a Range Rover Velar SVR.

There are enlarged intakes in the front bumper plus a diffuser integrated in the rear bumper and flanked by two massive exhaust tips. You’ll also notice the enlarged brake discs and calipers that almost fill the insides of the wheels.

According to our photographer, the prototype also had the distinct sound of a V-8 emanating from it. The engine is almost certainly a version of Jaguar Land Rover’s 5.0-liter supercharged V-8. This means peak output could be anywhere between 500 and 575 horsepower.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Vehicles with the SVR tag attached are aimed at the offerings from Audi Sport, BMW M and Mercedes-AMG. Right now there’s only the Range Rover Sport SVR and F-Type SVR but we know an F-Pace SVR is also in the works. We’re also expecting SVR versions of the XE and XF Jaguar sedans. (Note, the F-Pace and Velar are twins under the skin though the Land Rover is slightly longer than its Jaguar counterpart.)

All SVR development is handled by Jaguar Land Rover’s personalization department known as Special Vehicle Operations. The team will no doubt be relying on lessons learned from the Range Rover Sport SVR program in tuning this high-performance Velar.

The regular Velar is on sale later this year. The most potent version at launch will offer 380 hp from a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6. We’re expecting this SVR version to arrive late next year, meaning we’ll likely see it initially list as a 2019 model.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.