This Volkswagen Golf Mk2 can beat the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon in the quarter mile





Yes, yes, we know. The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon comes straight from the factory and can clip off incredible achievements such as a 0-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds (with a catch) and a quarter-mile time of 9.65 seconds. But, there's always going to be someone, somewhere, who's faster. In this case, it's a Volkswagen Golf Mk2.

That's an incredible achievement since the final Golf Mk2 rolled off the assembly line a quarter century ago. Nonetheless, this particular German hatchback's 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine spits out 1,233 horsepower like it's nobody's business, as well as 809 pound-feet of torque, and it doesn't care what the "Mopar or no car" folks have to say.

According to this video from Boba Motoring, this hotter than hot hatchback can reach 62 mph in 2.5 seconds and it has a top speed is in excess of 217 mph. Those stats are helped by cranking boost pressure up to 64 psi and running the Golf Mk2 on E85. And remember the Demon's quarter mile time of 9.65 seconds at 140 mph? This Volkswagen does it in 8.67 seconds at 174.6 mph. Like the Demon, though, this Golf is totally street legal.

Few of us can build something this monstrous, so there's always the Volkswagen Golf R if a performance all-rounder and a factory warranty are sought. Still, the performance numbers won't even be close.

The video above is less than one minute long and we've gone back to view it multiple times. Sit back and be absolutely mesmerized by how quickly the needles lurch across the dials of hte speedometer and tachometer dials as the mighty Golf spews noises we didn't know a VW could possibly make.

But wait, there's more. A second video featured below shows more than just the instrument cluster. We get a view of the whole car, and we see it in action on the street and in a few drag races. We also get more details of the car. For instance, it has an SQS Racing 6-speed sequential shifter, weighs 2,600 pounds, wears 16-inch Toyo R888 semi-slick tires, and has a 3.5-inch diameter exhaust system. This video, which was done in 2015, ends with some performance numbers that the car has since surpassed, as we can see above.

No matter how fast it is now or was then, this is one impressive Golf Mk2, and it appears that it can smoke the Demon.