Maserati Ghibli spy shots, Genesis G80 Sport pricing, Dodge Demon acceleration: Today’s Car News

Maserati Ghibli spy shots, Genesis G80 Sport... Today in Car News
37 minutes ago
2018 Genesis G80 SportEnlarge Photo
Maserati’s Ghibli is about to receive a mid-cycle update. The changes will mostly be on the exterior as the trident brand already introduced some updates to the Ghibli’s cabin last year.
A potential rival to the Ghibli is the new G80 Sport from Genesis. The car comes with a twin-turbocharged V-6, standard rear-wheel drive, and a reasonable price tag.
If you’re still unsure of how quick the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will go from 0-60, we lay it all out for you. Yes, the car is the quickest production car in history, quicker than any Tesla or any hyper exotic for that matter.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 Maserati Ghibli spy shots
2018 Genesis G80 priced from $42,725, G80 Sport from $56,225
Dodge Demon can actually do 0-60 mph in 2.1 seconds, but there's a catch
Buick reworks its image, again
Volvo exec hints at subcompact 20 series
Tesla recalls 53,000 Model S, Model X electric cars for parking brake issue
2018 Mercedes-AMG E43 Cabriolet spy shots
AAA gets into the car sharing game with Gig
Qoros K-EV concept previews Tesla Model S rival due in 2019
US exit from Paris Climate Agreement unclear; Trump team clashes on policy
