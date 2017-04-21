Maserati Ghibli spy shots, Genesis G80 Sport pricing, Dodge Demon acceleration: Today’s Car News

Apr 21, 2017
2018 Genesis G80 Sport

2018 Genesis G80 Sport

Maserati’s Ghibli is about to receive a mid-cycle update. The changes will mostly be on the exterior as the trident brand already introduced some updates to the Ghibli’s cabin last year.

A potential rival to the Ghibli is the new G80 Sport from Genesis. The car comes with a twin-turbocharged V-6, standard rear-wheel drive, and a reasonable price tag.

If you’re still unsure of how quick the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will go from 0-60, we lay it all out for you.  Yes, the car is the quickest production car in history, quicker than any Tesla or any hyper exotic for that matter.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Maserati Ghibli spy shots

2018 Genesis G80 priced from $42,725, G80 Sport from $56,225

Dodge Demon can actually do 0-60 mph in 2.1 seconds, but there's a catch

Buick reworks its image, again

Volvo exec hints at subcompact 20 series

Tesla recalls 53,000 Model S, Model X electric cars for parking brake issue

2018 Mercedes-AMG E43 Cabriolet spy shots

AAA gets into the car sharing game with Gig

Qoros K-EV concept previews Tesla Model S rival due in 2019

US exit from Paris Climate Agreement unclear; Trump team clashes on policy

