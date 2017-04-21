2018 Mercedes-AMG E43 Cabriolet spy shots

Apr 21, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Mercedes-AMG E43 Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz has just launched redesigned versions of its E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet.

The cars have been seriously improved in the looks department and the ride quality as well as the interior fit and finish are finally on par with the E-Class sedan.

Soon, there will also be versions of the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet developed by Mercedes-AMG.

A prototype for what’s destined to be a new E43 Cabriolet has just been spotted. An E43 Coupe is also in the works.

2017 Mercedes-AMG E43 first drive

2017 Mercedes-AMG E43 first drive

Enlarge Photo

The 43 series is AMG’s first stage of performance, offering buyers the sporty looks and handling of one of the tuner’s dedicated performance models but with a regular Mercedes powertrain under the hood. The E43 sedan already on sale comes with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6  delivering 396 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, and we expect the same for the E43 Coupe and Cabriolet.

Other upgrades over the standard model will include a body kit, larger wheels and brakes, and AMG-tuned steering and suspension. All-wheel drive will also come standard.

Look for the E43 Coupe and Cabriolet to debut later this year, as 2018 models.

AMG is also working on a more potent 50 series performance stage utilizing a tuned version of Mercedes’ new inline-6 engine. It’s not clear when we’ll see the first of these models.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Mercedes-AMG E43 Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Subaru WRX priced from $27,855, WRX STI from $36,995 2018 Subaru WRX priced from $27,855, WRX STI from $36,995
Dodge Demon can actually do 0-60 mph in 2.1 seconds, but there's a catch Dodge Demon can actually do 0-60 mph in 2.1 seconds, but there's a catch
2018 Mercedes-AMG E43 Cabriolet spy shots 2018 Mercedes-AMG E43 Cabriolet spy shots
2018 Volvo XC60 preview 2018 Volvo XC60 preview
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.