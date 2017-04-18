Mercedes-AMG inline-6 in the works

Apr 18, 2017

While we're nothing but fans of V-8 engines, the delightful sounds and characteristics of a well-done inline-6 certainly tickle our fancy, too. And AMG is cooking up its own variant of Mercedes-Benz's forthcoming inline-6.

According to a report from Drive.com.au, Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers confirmed his team is currently developing a hotter version of Mercedes-Benz's inline-6, which is part of the brand's plan to overhaul its internal combustion engine strategy. The new inline-6 displaces 3.0 liters, and benefits from electric compressors and an integrated starter generator (ISG). The final result is a 6-cylinder engine with the performance of a V-8. That's from Mercedes-Benz engineers, though. AMG will certainly have its way with the powerplant and do very good things for performance.

Specifically, Moers stated the engine will feature 48-volt electrical architecture compatible with state-of-the-art electric turbocharger and next-generation hybrid systems, both of which have been engineered by AMG and Mercedes-Benz. He also went on to say AMG is invested in creating electrified sports cars as "the future of performance." As emission regulations may starve off the typical internal combustion engine in the future, AMG will chase superior range, fuel economy, and the best performance in its ventures.

AMG will likely fit the hopped up inline-6 engine in its variant of the upcoming E-Class coupe, which will reportedly arrive sans V-8 power. It may also serve a purpose in a production variant of the AMG GT sedan, which will debut by the end of the decade.

