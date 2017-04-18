Genesis G70 to be faster, lighter than Kia Stinger GT





2018 Genesis G70 spy shots

Genesis plans to try its hand at the sports sedan game when the G70 officially arrives by the end of this year, and it's going to be a quick machine--even outpacing the Kia Stinger GT.

While the Stinger GT will accelerate from 0-62 mph in just 4.9 seconds, according to Motoring.com.au, Genesis Australia says the G70 will be capable of an even quicker time thanks to its lighter weight. Both the Stinger GT and G70 receive power from a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine. While we don't know final numbers, the Stinger GT manages 365 horsepower from the mill. The G70 should arrive somewhere in the same ballpark.

"The Genesis G70 and [Kia] Stinger represent different design philosophies and positions in the market," Guido Schenken, Hyundai Australia’s PR manager told Motoring.

"The Stinger is a five-door touring sedan with a hatch, while the G70 is a pure sports sedan.The G70 is shorter, narrower and lighter than Stinger as well as having a shorter wheelbase, hence it’s reasonable to assume it’ll offer better performance," he added.

The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 will certainly be the enthusiast's choice of engine, but a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder will also be available.

Genesis has grand plans as it takes a page from Lexus' handbook. The brand will encompass six distinct models by the end of the decade, including two SUVs, plenty of electrification, and a luxury sports coupe. The brand recently previewed what we may see from a future SUV in the GV80 concept.