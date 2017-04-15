This Week’s Top Photos: the 2017 New York auto show edition

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

There’s no getting around it. The Demon was on everyone’s lips at this past week’s 2017 New York auto show. Dodge hyped up the car to a level rarely seen in the auto world, but on Tuesday night the brand delivered on everything it promised and more.

2018 Lincoln Navigator, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

Another popular attraction was the redesigned Lincoln Navigator. The vehicle is bigger and bolder than ever before and the interior looks as luxurious as anything you’ll find in German rivals. Sadly, there’s no V-8 on offer.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe Enlarge Photo

Speaking of the Germans, Mercedes-AMG presented its new GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe. Power in the sportier S version of the car is a stout 503 horsepower, though this option is only being offered on the GLC63 Coupe.

Genesis GV80 Concept, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

One of the concept cars at the show was Genesis’ GV80. The vehicle previews a mid-size luxury SUV due within the next two years, though don't expect its powertrain, an extended-range electric car with a hydrogen fuel cell, to make it to production.

Toyota FT-4X concept, 2017 New York Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Toyota also had a concept on its stand: the FT-4X. The vehicle is modern interpretation of the FJ Cruiser, but scaled down for the urban environment. It’s not intended for production but Toyota’s C-HR on sale this year is the same size.

2018 Lexus LS 500 F-Sport, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

Toyota’s upmarket division Lexus showed off the F-Sport package for its latest LS flagship sedan, which is easily identifiable by the blacked-out spindle grille. And this time around there’s an additional handling package available for LS 500 sedans equipped with the F-Sport package.

2018 Buick Enclave Avenir, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

Buick revealed a redesigned Enclave in New York, exactly 10 years after the original entered production. The original may be a hard act to follow but the redesigned 3-row SUV ticks all the right boxes. It’s bigger, more powerful and more refined. It also has luxury-oriented Avenir trim.

There was much, much more in New York. As always, you’ll find our complete coverage on the show over at our dedicated hub.