Ram 1500 Sublime Sport and Rebel Blue Streak roll into Big Apple





Following the reveal of the Ram 1500 Rebel and Ram 1500 Limited at the 2017 Houston auto show earlier this week, which add Delmonico Red and a host of other factory options, Ram is heading to the Big Apple with two new additions to its full-size pickup trucks.

Ram has revealed the 1500 Sublime Sport and 1500 Rebel Blue Streak, both of which will be showcased during the 2017 New York auto show starting tomorrow. And they're not subdued in the slightest.

As both names imply, each truck sports a colorful new exterior hue, breaking up the monotonous blacks, grays, and whites. The 2017 Ram 1500 Sublime Sport is finished in a green monochromatic exterior, which extends to the grille. Onlookers will spot a sport performance hood with twin nostrils to create an even more macho appearance for the Ram 1500, while black accents, such as the 22-inch wheels, Ram grille badge, tailgate, and side-body badges, offset the lime green exterior. The mammoth 22-inch wheels are only available on 4x2 Ram Sublime Sports, however. 4x4 variants receive smaller, 20-inch wheels.

Inside, it's all about the lime, too. Lime green, color-contrast stitching and Ram head embroidery break up the black leather inside the cabin. And, just in case the driver has forgotten what kind of Ram they happen to be piloting, a lime green sport badge is also present on the glove box door.

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Blue Streak Enlarge Photo

Moving right along, the 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Blue Streak receives similar appointments, though, not as loud as the Sublime Sport. The Blue Streak exterior hue highlights the truck and black accents can also be found in the wheels, grille, and performance hood. If you're feeling, well, blue about all of the blue, Ram will offer a two-tone blue and black exterior color scheme, too.

The cabin of the Rebel Blue Streak features black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel, and gauge cluster trim rings to subdue the Rebel's yell only a smidge. Slate Gray stitching washes over the black cabin and optional all-Black leather seats may replace the typical Radar Red.

Both trucks will bring their colorful personalities to dealerships in May. The Ram Sublime Sport will be limited to 3,000 units and arrive with a $47,135 price tag. The Ram Rebel Blue Streak will arrive with a $46,490 asking price, with all Rebel options available at no extra cost. Now, how long before the aforementioned crazy minds serve us a production Ram Rebel TRX?

For more from the N.Y. auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

