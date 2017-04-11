2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and Z06 get Carbon 65 Edition

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Chevrolet will unveil a new addition to its Corvette range on Wednesday at the 2017 New York auto show, but it isn’t the supposed ZR1 model or mid-engine C8 that we’re eagerly anticipating. Rather, it’s a new special-edition model available for the 2018 model year in either Grand Sport or Z06 guises.

The special-edition Corvette is called the Carbon 65 Edition, and the “65” in the name signifies next year’s 65th anniversary of the start of production of the original Corvette. In case you were wondering, the first Corvettes rolled off the line at a plant in Flint, Michigan on June 30, 1953.

Chevrolet will build just 650 cars for worldwide sale. You can identify the cars by their “Carbon 65” graphics as well as their visible carbon fiber accents such as on the rear spoiler, rear ducts, side skirts, and wheel center caps. In the cabin you’ll find a carbon fiber steering wheel, sport seats, and black suede with contrasting blue stitching for much of the trim.

No mechanical changes are made so the Gran Sport version continues with a 6.2-liter V-8 good for 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque and the Z06 version with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 good for 650 hp and 650 lb-ft.

The Carbon 65 Edition adds a $15,000 premium, and on the Grand Sport it can only be ordered with 3LT trim and on the Z06 with 3LZ trim. It will be available this summer.

